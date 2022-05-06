Chrishell Stause Is Dating G Flip: 7 Things to Know About the Musician

Watch : Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Chrishell Stause's heart has found a home.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, shared on the season five reunion that she's dating singer G Flip.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she said during the episode, which premiered on Netflix May 6. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them."

Chrishell said the relationship began after she appeared in one of G Flip's music videos. "They are an extremely talented musician and it started because, you know, I was just going to be in their video and it's about this chaotic love story," Chrishell continued. "I love acting and, with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. And so at first, of course, I was like, ‘Yes! Let's do that.'"

The real estate agent said working on the video was "so much fun" and that the two "had a blast." During the reunion, fans got to see a sneak peek of the video, which showed G Flip rocking out and, at one point, sharing a kiss with Chrishell.