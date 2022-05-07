Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra, Jeannie Mai and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day as Moms

Happy Mother's Day! Check out which new celebrity moms are enjoying the day as parents for the first time and learn what model and mom Hunter McGrady says is a can’t-miss gift.

By Mike Vulpo May 07, 2022 7:00 PMTags
Mother's DayCelebrities
Watch: 19 Favorite Celebrity Moms Celebrating Mother's Day

For some stars, this Mother's Day weekend has extra special meaning.

Over the past 12 months, Jennifer LawrencePriyanka Chopra Jonas, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Allison Williams are just some of the celebrities who have added the role of "Mom" to their already impressive resumes. Clearly, these new mamas deserve to be spoiled on May 8.

Model Hunter McGrady, who welcomed son Hudson Tynan with husband Brian Keys in June, says enjoying Mother's Day with those she loves most is enough to make her heart full.

"I'll spend the day celebrating with my family by spending time with my son and husband, and this year I will have my own mama with me!" she exclusively told E! News. "Truly being around the people I love is all I need for the picture-perfect Mother's Day."

And while so many kids stress about finding that perfect gift for mom, Hunter has some words of wisdom: It never hurts to treat mom to some TLC.

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

"Motherhood is beautiful but can also be messy and demanding," she said before recommending a special OLAY gift set that contains her go-to products. "Now that I am a mom, the best gift I could imagine is something that allows me to treat myself. I have realized self-care is more important than ever, and I think most moms will agree!"

To see some of the many new moms celebrating their first Mother's Day as a parent, keep reading!

Instagram
Olivia Munn
Instagram
Halsey
Instagram
Hunter McGrady
Instagram
Ashley Iaconetti
Instagram
Devon Windsor
Erin Lim Rhodes
Instagram
Martha Hunt
Instagram
Mia Swier
Instagram
Astrid Loch
Instagram
Eve
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Instagram
Lauren Lane
Instagram
Raven Gates Gottschalk
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for American Heart Association
Jeannie Mai Jenkins
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lawrence
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
IIana Glazer
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Emily VanCamp
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Valentina Ferrer
Instagram
Kristen Welker
michellewkwan / Instagram
Michelle Kwan
Courtesy of Jason Kennedy
Lauren Scruggs Kennedy
Instagram
Kaitlynn Carter
Instagram
Raelynn
Instagram
Nicole Franzel-Arroyo
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Mia Goth
SplashNews.com
Allison Williams
Instagram
Becca Tobin
Instagram
Toni Garrn
Courtesy: Scarlett & Cooper Hefner
Scarlett Hefner
KJ Apa/Instagram
Clara Berry
photos
View More Photos From First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2022

Trending Stories

1

How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Honored Janet Jackson

2

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

3

Johnny Depp's Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Grey Reacts to Amber Heard Trial

4

Why Sophie Turner Refused Kendall Jenner's Met Gala After-Party Invite

5
Exclusive

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Shares Baby's Name & Wedding Plans

Latest News

See Mel B and Victoria Beckham's Special Mini-Spice Girls Reunion

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

See the Stars Celebrating Their First Mother's Day as Moms

Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Shares Name of Twin Daughter

Arrowverse Actress Caity Lotz Is Engaged to Kyle Schmid

Why Sophie Turner Refused Kendall Jenner's Met Gala After-Party Invite

How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Honored Janet Jackson