Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra, Jeannie Mai and More Stars Celebrate Their First Mother's Day as Moms

Watch : 19 Favorite Celebrity Moms Celebrating Mother's Day

For some stars, this Mother's Day weekend has extra special meaning.

Over the past 12 months, Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Allison Williams are just some of the celebrities who have added the role of "Mom" to their already impressive resumes. Clearly, these new mamas deserve to be spoiled on May 8.

Model Hunter McGrady, who welcomed son Hudson Tynan with husband Brian Keys in June, says enjoying Mother's Day with those she loves most is enough to make her heart full.

"I'll spend the day celebrating with my family by spending time with my son and husband, and this year I will have my own mama with me!" she exclusively told E! News. "Truly being around the people I love is all I need for the picture-perfect Mother's Day."

And while so many kids stress about finding that perfect gift for mom, Hunter has some words of wisdom: It never hurts to treat mom to some TLC.