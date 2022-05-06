Kylie Cosmetics Sale: Buy One Get One Free Lip Kits

Get two of Kylie Jenner's fan-favorite Kylie Cosmetics lip kits for the price of one.

By Carly Shihadeh May 06, 2022 6:37 PMTags
E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, 2022 Met GalaCindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner just announced a sale on her fan-favorite lip kits. You're doing amazing, sweetie! That's right, all of the Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are on sale now. When you buy one lip kit, you'll get another one for free. Since the lip kits include a lipstick and lip liner, you'll get two complete lip looks (four lip products) for the price of one lip kit.

After the release of the Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with sister Kendall Jenner, we didn't think Kylie Cosmetics could make us any happier until this sale on our favorite lip products from the brand. (By the way, the Kendall Collection Bundle is on sale, too!)

Whether you're looking for a red lip or Kylie's favorite 8-hour matte, everybody will find their perfect lip kit shade. Scroll below to save on your two perfect lip looks!

Kylie Matte Lip Kit

Each lip kit includes a lipstick and a lip liner for a complete lip look. This one is Kylie's favorite matte shade, but you can choose from many different shades on the site to find your favorite from neutral nudes to vibrant reds. One reviewer said this matte lipstick "stayed put all day," and it's "matte without dry lips."

$29
Kylie Cosmetics

