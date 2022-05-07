The Bizarre True Story Behind HBO Max's The Staircase

Watch : Why Toni Collette Thinks The Staircase Is "So Honest"

When Kathleen Peterson died in December 2001, it seemed at first that she had suffered a fatal fall down a set of stairs.

It wasn't hard to believe: The staircase was awkward and steep. And Kathleen's autopsy report indicated that the 48-year-old had a blood alcohol content of .07 percent, and that she had taken Valium.

But after medical examiner Dr. Deborah Radisch uled Kathleen's death a homicide, investigators declared that the narrow stairway in Kathleen and her husband Michael Peterson's Durham, N.C. home became a crime scene.

Radisch wrote that Kathleen's death was caused by a "severe concussive injury of the brain caused by multiple blunt force impacts of the head. The number, severity, locations and orientation of these injuries are inconsistent with a fall down stairs; instead, they are indicative of multiple impacts received as a beating."

Lead detective Art Holland agreed with Radisch's report, telling ABC News in 2006 that there was "an abundant amount of blood on her, on the floor, on the walls, that just was not consistent with somebody falling down the steps."