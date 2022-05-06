Cardi B Proves Son Wave Is Already the Most Stylish 8-Month-Old With New Photos

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Announce SON'S NAME & Share 1ST PHOTOS!

Cardi B's baby boy is already making waves with his incredible fashion sense!

On May 5, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, celebrated her son, Wave, turning 8-months-old by posting a collection of adorable photos of him on Instagram.

In the pictures, the budding fashion icon can be seen smiling while sitting in a chair wearing a red beanie, yellow onesie, camo pants, white sneakers and multiple chains around his neck. Naturally, Wave completed his look with a red paisley puffer coat.

"BIG WAVE," Cardi captioned the post. "BIG 8 MONTHS."

Shortly after the Hustlers star shared the photo set, fans quickly jumped into its comment section to remark on just how much Wave looks like his 3-year-old big sister Kulture Kiari Cephus.

One user commented, "That is literally Kulture pt 2."

While another added, "I know siblings look alike but damn. This really the same baby."

Even The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna took a moment to fawn over just how cute Wave is, writing, "You make beautiful babies."