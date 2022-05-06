Cardi B Proves Son Wave Is Already the Most Stylish 8-Month-Old With New Photos

Cardi B posted a collection of photos of her and Offset's son Wave and it looks like he’s already a trendsetter! Check out Wave’s style and resemblance to big sister Kulture below!

By Emlyn Travis May 06, 2022 6:07 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesCardi BOffset
Cardi B's baby boy is already making waves with his incredible fashion sense! 

On May 5, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, celebrated her son, Wave, turning 8-months-old by posting a collection of adorable photos of him on Instagram. 

In the pictures, the budding fashion icon can be seen smiling while sitting in a chair wearing a red beanie, yellow onesie, camo pants, white sneakers and multiple chains around his neck. Naturally, Wave completed his look with a red paisley puffer coat.  

"BIG WAVE," Cardi captioned the post. "BIG 8 MONTHS."

Shortly after the Hustlers star shared the photo set, fans quickly jumped into its comment section to remark on just how much Wave looks like his 3-year-old big sister Kulture Kiari Cephus.  

One user commented, "That is literally Kulture pt 2."   

While another added, "I know siblings look alike but damn. This really the same baby." 

Even The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna took a moment to fawn over just how cute Wave is, writing, "You make beautiful babies." 

As it turns out, Cardi saw not only the comments, but the resemblance too.

Instagram

On her Instagram Story, she shared a side-by-side comparison image of Kulture and Wave, writing, "Lol …YES I know they look just alike."  

In September 2021, Cardi and her husband Offset announced that they had welcomed their baby boy together.

Seven months later, the couple announced his name, Wave Set Cephus, and shared the first photos of him.

In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 12, Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, and Kody Cephus, 7, from previous relationships. 

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement after Wave's birth. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings." 

