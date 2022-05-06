Kristen Stewart Sparkles and Shines in Must-See Minidress at Chanel's Cruise Show

Kristen Stewart turned heads (and showed leg) in a stunning sequined party dress at Chanel’s Cruise 2023 show in Monte Carlo on May 5.

The 2022 Met Gala may be over, but this week's fashion hits keep coming.

On May 6, Kristen Stewart was spotted in Monte Carlo attending Chanel's Cruise 2023 show. While supporting the French fashion house's annual event, the 32-year-old dressed to impress in a black-and-white sequined minidress with maroon and navy stripes. She completed the look with sheer black tights and matching platform open-toe heels. 

Of course, the Spencer star also wore her engagement ring. She's currently planning a wedding to Dylan Meyer.

While her Chanel dress shined, Kristen also dazzled with her glam. For the star-studded event, the Twilight star pulled back her hair into a high ponytail and opted for a rosy, smoky-eyed beauty look.

Kristen has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2013 and serves as the face of Chanel makeup. She often praises the fashion brand for their effortless looks they have created for her, including a 2022 Oscars ensemble. "With Chanel," Kristen told Vanity Fair, "I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way."

For more must-see fashion moments from Chanel's Cruise 2023 show, keep reading.

