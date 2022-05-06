Daniel LaRusso Plots to Karate Chop Cobra Kai in Intense Season 5 Sneak Peek

Watch : "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations

Looks like former Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso plans to strike first and strike hard this time around.

On May 5, Netflix released a first-look teaser for season five of its hit comedy-drama series, Cobra Kai. The new season—starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Tanner Buchanan and Xolo Maridueña—will pick up where season four left off: at the 51st All Valley Karate Championship, with Cobra Kai being announced as the winners of the Grand Championship.

As Netflix explains, "Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

The teaser shows that the All Valley win has Cobra Kai leader Terry ready to recruit a new batch of sidekicks. "Today is a turning point for Cobra Kai," he says in a TV advertisement for the dojo. "Our competition has closed up shop and the only thing better than a full dojo, is a whole valley of full dojos. Come join us."