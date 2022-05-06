Friends Star Mike Hagerty Dead at 67

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Hollywood is heartbroken over the death of actor Mike Hagerty.

Hagerty, best known for his work on Friends and the HBO Max series Somebody Somewhere, died on May 5 in Los Angeles at the age of 67. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Bridget Everett, who played Hagerty's daughter on Somebody Somewhere, confirmed the news with a moving tribute on Instagram.

"With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles," she wrote on May 6. "A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O'Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed."

She also shared several photo memories with her colleague and friend. "I loved Mike the instant I met him," Everett wrote. "He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."