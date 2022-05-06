Liam Neeson Addresses Past Racist Revenge Fantasy on Atlanta

Liam Neeson isn't afraid to talk about his past—or joke about it either.

In the May 5 episode of Atlanta, titled "New Jazz," the 69-year-old made a guest appearance as himself to address his racism controversy, or as he calls it in the episode, his "transgression." The Taken actor sat down at a bar and had a heart-to-heart with Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). The name of the bar? Cancel Club. Oh, the irony.

Back in 2019, Neeson told the Independent about how, as a young man, he found out a friend of his had been raped by a Black person, and that he wanted to kill a random Black person as vengeance.

He said he "went up and down areas" carrying a clublike weapon "hoping I'd be approached by somebody–I'm ashamed to say that–and I did it for maybe a week," he said at the time. "Hoping some ‘Black bastard' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."