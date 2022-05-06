Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence About Onstage Attack During Secret Stand-Up Show

Watch : Dave Chappelle ATTACKED Onstage at Hollywood Bowl

Dave Chappelle is speaking out after recently being attacked onstage.

Two days after he was assaulted by a man during his stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl, the comedian returned to the stage to perform a secret show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles on May 5. There, he spoke in detail about the incident and its aftermath for the first time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Recounting the experience, The Chappelle's Show star, 48, shared that, during the attack, he was unable to see the man's face but grabbed a hold of his hair. When it was over, Chappelle recalled being pulled into a hug by his son who told him, "Dad, I love you," the outlet reported.

He also took a moment to thank those who reached out to him after the incident, sharing, "A lot of people love me, it turns out," per the outlet.

The altercation occurred during Chappelle's May 3 set, when a man in the audience rushed the stage and tackled the comedian to the ground.