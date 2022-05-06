Dave Chappelle Breaks Silence About Onstage Attack During Secret Stand-Up Show

Dave Chappelle is speaking out after recently being attacked onstage.
Two days after he was assaulted by a man during his stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl, the comedian returned to the stage to perform a secret show at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles on May 5. There, he spoke in detail about the incident and its aftermath for the first time, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Recounting the experience, The Chappelle's Show star, 48, shared that, during the attack, he was unable to see the man's face but grabbed a hold of his hair. When it was over, Chappelle recalled being pulled into a hug by his son who told him, "Dad, I love you," the outlet reported.
He also took a moment to thank those who reached out to him after the incident, sharing, "A lot of people love me, it turns out," per the outlet.
The altercation occurred during Chappelle's May 3 set, when a man in the audience rushed the stage and tackled the comedian to the ground.
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to E! News on May 4 and stated that the suspect was armed with a replica gun. He was arrested and charged for assault with a deadly weapon.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle was later joined in his set by fellow comedian Chris Rock—who was present at Chappelle's show during the attack and attacked onstage himself by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars—and the pair reflected on their recent incidents together.
"At least you got smacked by someone of repute!" Chappelle reportedly told Rock. "I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair." In response, Rock laughed and said that he got "smacked" by the "softest" person to ever rap, according to the outlet.
During his comedy set, Chappelle also revealed that he convinced the LAPD to let him speak with the 23-year-old man who allegedly attacked him, Isaiah Lee. The comedian shared that the man said that the attack was meant to draw attention to gentrification after his grandmother was recently ousted from her Brooklyn neighborhood, per the outlet.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle ended his set by sharing, "I hate this city."