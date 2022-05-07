Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Jade Roper Aren't Afraid to Show How Messy Motherhood Can Be

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

They say it takes a village, but sometimes, it takes a nation.

Forget the romances, back in 2015, Bachelor in Paradise fans fell in love with the friendship formed between Carly Waddell and Jade Roper during the show's second season. And Bachelor Nation has continued to support the pair as they're romantic relationships have changed—Jade married Tanner Tolbert in 2016 and Carly split from husband Evan Bass in December 2020—and become mothers.

With five kids under five between them, the best friends don't hold back when it comes to sharing the messy side of parenthood, using their podcast Mommies Tell All as a platform to share their highs and lows, while also supporting one another and the women listening to their relatable stories.

"Everyone is a different mom," Jade recently told E! News during a sitdown with her BFF. "We all have different parenting styles. Our children are different. Carly and I have some different parenting styles and our children have different situations and behaviors and we're always just there to listen and to laugh in the embarrassing moments. I think that's what moms really need."