Kendall Jenner Reveals the Photo of Devin Booker She Has as Her Phone Lock Screen

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker: Will They Get ENGAGED?

Kendall Jenner has Devin Booker one call away.

While promoting the May 5 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the supermodel shared a screenshot of her iPhone's lock screen, which happened to be a black and white photo of her NBA star boyfriend wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with his jersey number on the back.

Though it may seem like nothing special, for fans of the couple, it was a rare glimpse into their relationship, which the duo have kept relatively private since they began dating in June 2020. In fact, they wouldn't even go IG official until Valentine's Day 2021.

And while they commemorated their first anniversary last summer with PDA photos on social media, the pair—who double date with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber—have rarely spoken about their romance.

That is, until March. Talking to the Wall Street Journal, the Phoenix Suns player said, "I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."