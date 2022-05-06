Adele Says She’s “Never Been Happier” in Candid 34th Birthday Message

Simply put, Adele loves it here.
The "Easy on Me" singer—who turned 34 on May 5—honored the occasion by sharing a few candid photos of herself wearing a black custom Carolina Herrera mini-dress. Alongside the pics shared on Instagram, Adele wrote, "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing & smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!"
Adele—who made her relationship with Rich Paul public last year—added, "I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, & I love it here!"
The singer's celebratory message a little less than six months after she released her latest, perhaps most personal album, 30. Ahead of the release, Adele—who wrote the album on the heels of her split from ex Simon Konecki—opened up about her takeaways from the creative process.
"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way," Adele, the mom of son Angelo, 9, wrote in an October 2021 Instagram post. "I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."
She continued, "I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," she concluded. "Home is where the heart is."
And despite rumors that Adele and her boyfriend Rich hit a snag in their romance earlier this year, she set fire to the speculation with one cheeky message in February.
"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits," she captioned a candid photo of herself laughing. "Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."