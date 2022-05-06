Dylan Sprouse's Trainer Breaks Down His Workout Routine—Including Couples Sessions With Barbara Palvin

Instagram

Set Goals

According to Patrick, Dylan came into his fitness journey with very clear goals in mind. "He was never someone overweight but he had that doughy, soft look," the trainer explained. "He wanted to tighten his body, define his body and drop his body fat percentage to become leaner."

Dylan also had his sights set on some "high-action" acting gigs, Patrick said, so the actor was looking to become "stronger and more stable" as well.

"My job is to make the talent very safe and strong and stable, so they can perform really well in high-action scenes," continued Patrick, who's trained Keanu Reeves and Olivia Wilde in the past for movies. "I take all the high-beneficial corrective exercises and implement my program, so the confidence that Dylan has in me is everything. What I have him do is only going to stabilize his joints."

Work Out

Though Patrick said he doesn't "do burpees" when it comes to training his clients, the exercises he put Dylan on were no joke. "We're talking a minimum of 600 reps," he said. "Minimal rest. Burn, burn, burn. Positive adaptations. It's messaging to the human body for good posture alignment, all the while creating this amazing body that's super fit and lean."

To start, Dylan spent a month doing full body, big circuit workouts to improve his muscular endurance and cardiovascular strength, according to Patrick. "It's a lot of combinations of circuits dealing with upper and lower body exercises," he explained, adding that Dylan was given "a lot of balance exercises and coordination exercises just to bring more confidence to him as well."