See Stormi Webster Bravely Feed Lizards on Tropical Vacation With Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Watch : Stormi Webster's ADORABLE Cameo in Kylie Jenner's Video

Stormi Webster has no problem keeping up with the wildlife.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story captured Stormi showing off her brave side while feeding lizards on a beachy vacation with her mom and dad, Travis Scott, on May 5.

In the clip, Kylie goes first on giving the reptiles a snack before asking Stormi, 4, if she wants to try.

"Oh, my goodness," Kylie said after the reptile ran off. "Stormi, you want to try to feed one?"

To which the ever-so-fearless Stormi replied, "Yeah!"

Stormi then gave it a go while being held by Travis. And after testing the waters, Kylie and Stormi are then seen feeding more lizards in the adorable footage.

So what does one wear to serve a lizard some lunch? Kylie sported a green mini dress paired with white sunglasses and a hairclip, while Stormi rocked a black swimsuit and gold hoop earrings.

While it's unclear where the family is vacationing, it's obvious they are enjoying the tropical sights. Kylie also shared a photo to her Instagram feed on May 5 with her and Travis embracing on the beach in front of a sunset.