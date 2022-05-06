The Bachelor's Madison Prewett Gushes Over "Really Cute" Boyfriend After Going Instagram Official

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Madison Prewett has a big reason to smile this summer.

On May 5, The Bachelor star confirmed she is in a relationship when she debuted her new boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt on Instagram.

Calling him "so full of passion and purpose and joy," Madison wrote, "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure. Full of highs and lows but there's nobody else in the world I'd rather do life with."

She said they've had something "special" ever since their first date. "u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous," she recalled, "when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours."

Now, the reality star acknowledges, "You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There's nobody else in the world like you. Let's keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving."