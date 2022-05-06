Rebecca Romijn Says She Misses "A Lot of Things" About Ex-Husband John Stamos

Watch : John Stamos Is "So Proud" of Elizabeth Olsen's Success

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O'Connell got quite candid about her feelings for ex-husband John Stamos.

While appearing together on the May 5 episode of The Talk, Jerry and Rebecca reflected on when they first starting dating, noting that Rebecca was not yet legally separated from John at the time, per a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Jerry recalled that he met Rebecca while she was "going through" her divorce, adding that she was "bummed about it."

"Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," Rebecca then said. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."

Jerry noted that Rebecca still talks fondly of her relationship with the Full House star, which legally ended in 2005.

"When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," Jerry explained. "You always have really fun memories."