Rebecca Romijn Says She Misses "A Lot of Things" About Ex-Husband John Stamos

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O'Connell got quite candid about her feelings for ex-husband John Stamos.
While appearing together on the May 5 episode of The Talk, Jerry and Rebecca reflected on when they first starting dating, noting that Rebecca was not yet legally separated from John at the time, per a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.
Jerry recalled that he met Rebecca while she was "going through" her divorce, adding that she was "bummed about it."
"Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," Rebecca then said. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."
Jerry noted that Rebecca still talks fondly of her relationship with the Full House star, which legally ended in 2005.
"When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," Jerry explained. "You always have really fun memories."
Rebecca confirmed that she does have "a lot of fond memories" with John.
"A lot of things about him that I miss," she admitted. "But yeah, it's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."
The X-Men actress also revealed that she "finally" saw John for the first time since their split—and the run-in happened just a few weeks ago.
"I had the girls in the car," she recalled of daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell, 13 and Charlie Tamara Tulip O'Connell, 13. "We were sitting in afterschool traffic at a strip mall and I saw him. There he was walking right in front of the car. Cap pulled down. Sunglasses on. I went, 'There he is girls!'"
Her daughters—who she shares with Jerry—questioned how she could recognize John, even after all this time. Rebecca said she told them, "Girls, because I was with him for 10 years."
"I would recognize that gait from a block away," Rebecca continued. "I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk. I'm familiar with his body."
As for why she didn't say hello? Rebecca told Jerry, "I didn't think my hair looked good."
John and Rebecca tied the knot in 1998. In 2004, the pair announced they were separating and John filed for divorce a few months later.
Since it was finalized in 2005, both parties have moved on to new romances. Rebecca and Jerry said "I do" in July 2007 and John wed Caitlin McHugh in February 2018.
E! News has reached out to John's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.