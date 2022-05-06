Law & Order: SVU’s Octavio Pisano Spills on End-of-Season Surprises

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

There's a new dedicated detective in town.

Well, relatively new, that is. Octavio Pisano joined the cast of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as a series regular back in September as Joe Velasco, a detective hailing from a border town in Mexico and finding his way to SVU after a stint undercover.

But, with summer around the corner and a season now under his belt, Pisano calls his final day on set "bittersweet." His co-star Ice-T likened it to the last day of school, Pisano shared in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"The last few episodes, after the 22 episode season, you're just looking forward to that break and you just want to relax," he said. "And that day came, and by the last scene, everyone's just super emotional and super grateful. And everyone was on set."

And, looking back on what the cast and crew accomplished amid the ongoing COVID-19, Pisano said he was "honored" to have been a part of it. He added, "It was impressive."