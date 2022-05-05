Mother’s Day Last-Minute Gifts: Sephora, Nordstrom & More Stores With Buy Now, Pick Up In Store

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you're likely well aware, Mother's Day is right around the corner — we're talking this Sunday. If you still haven't gotten around to shopping for a gift to give the mom in your life, don't panic. We've got an option you may want to take advantage of, especially if you're looking to give her something that doesn't look last-minute.
Buy Online, Pick Up In Store is an option that many retailers are offering, which allows you to shop for items online and pick up in person. If your items are in stock, there's a good chance your purchase will be ready within a few hours. Sometimes it may take a day or two to be ready, depending on where your item is in stock.
It's a great option that saves you money on expedited or overnight shipping, which can get pretty costly. You also only pay for the price that you get online, which is amazing because you can find great deals that you wouldn't get in store. Plus, you could even shop online and take advantage of a buy now, pay later installment plan on more splurge-worthy gifts. It really is one of the best way to get your Mother's Day gift on time.
Wondering which stores have Buy Online, Pick Up In Store? We've rounded up a few places where you can do that today. Check those out below.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom is one of the best places to buy last-minute Mother's Day gifts because there are so many option for you. There's clothes, shoes, makeup, skincare, home decor, you name it. Plus, they have all the best brands, so you're guaranteed to find something she loves.
Our pick? This super soft and lightweight pajama set in pink. It's a shopper-fave that's originally $65, but it's on sale right now for just $26.
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack works the same way as Nordstrom with their Buy Online, Pick Up in Store option. Since Nordstrom Rack offers a lot of discounted items, the option to pick up in store may not be available for some purchases. It will pop up at checkout if it is.
Our pick? These Curvy High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans from Madewell. They're originally $128, but they're on sale now for just $18. Everyone should have a comfy pair of high quality jeans in their wardrobe, so this is an amazing buy.
Sephora
If the mom in your life is obsessed with all things beauty and skincare, Sephora is the perfect place to go last-minute gift hunting. They have pretty much all the top beauty brands and you can have your order ready within hours. If you don't want to leave the house, they have same-day delivery as well.
Our pick? The limited edition Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe Set. For less than $50, you can gift the mom in your life the iconic Pillow Talk Lipstick, a Mini Lip Cheat Pencil, a Mini Hyaluronic Happikiss Balm, and a Mini Collagen Lip Bath.
Ulta
Ulta is another great option if you're looking to give mom something to upgrade her beauty or skincare routine. At Ulta, you can even pick up your items in two hours or less. They even have curbside pickup available.
Our pick? Ulta's Spring Scent Essentials which has over 20 fan fave scents to sample for just $32. The set includes Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum, Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum, YSL Libre Eau de Parfum and more. She'll even get a $15 gift card she can use towards a full size perfume.
Coach
Got a Coach store at your local mall? You can shop their extra 25% off spring sale and pick up your item in store.
Our pick? Their best-selling Kitt Messenger Crossbody that's on sale right now for just $112. It's cute, roomy and perfect for anyone looking for something hands-free.
Lululemon
Every mom could use a pair of comfy Lululemon leggings in their wardrobe, and you can shop online last-minute and pick up in store. It's the perfect place to shop for the athletic mom.
Our pick? The fan fave Everywhere Belt Bag! It comes in a ton of cute colors, it's great for moms on the go and it's only $38.
J.Crew
J.Crew has a lot of really great sales happening online right now including an extra 30% off sale styles. You can gift mom a cute new spring or summer outfit for a really good price, and pick it up at your local J.Crew store.
Our pick? This lovely floral dress, originally $178, that's on sale today for just $52.
Target
The best part about Target is, it's pretty much everywhere. You can get her anything from a cute new outfit to a box of chocolates.
Our pick? This perfect for the season Macrame Shoulder Handbag by Universal Thread. It's roomy, versatile and can work with so many outfits.
Kohl’s
If you have a Kohl's store nearby, this is a great place to find a good Mother's Day gift. They have clothing, shoes, kitchen essentials, jewelry, beauty and so much more. Plus, they're always having sales online, so you can get a discount online and easily pick it up in store.
Our pick? Anything from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James RSVP collection like this lovely floral puff sleeve shirt dress. Right now, everything is on sale so it's a great time to shop. Plus, the clothes are all pretty affordable!
