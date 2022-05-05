Nikki Plans a Spooky Baby Shower in Hilarious Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Preview

Watch : Nikki Glaser Throws Her Sister a Baby Shower

Baby showers are meant to celebrate new life, not terrify guests.

Nikki Glaser wants to throw her sister, Lauren Green, a baby shower in E! News' exclusive Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? preview, even though she knows little to nothing about planning one.

"My sister, Lauren, she's two years younger than me. She is the most beautiful person I know," says Glaser in a confessional. "She chose a totally different path in life. She's married to an amazing guy, Matt. They have two kids together, a third on the way."

And while their mom, Julie Glaser, always assumed her girls would have kids one day, Nikki's career always seemed to come first.

"I'm 37 and I tell dick jokes for a living," she joked, "and am currently trying to get back with an ex-boyfriend who I've been off and on with eight years."

Julie introduces her daughter to the concept of a "baby sprinkle"—a baby shower for someone who's already had a kid—and Nikki is on board. Though the comedian has never attended her sister's previous showers, her mom has got it all covered.