Christina Perri Marks Mother's Day With New Music She Calls a "Love Letter to Moms"

This Mother's Day weekend, Christina Perri is celebrating with the gift of music.

On May 6, the 35-year-old released a new song from her highly anticipated upcoming album, A Lighter Shade of Blue.

Titled "Mothers," the track features Christina's 3-year-old daughter Carmella, as well as an important message for old and new fans alike.

"I wrote this song with my dear friend Amy Wadge as a bit of a love letter to moms having a hard time," Christina exclusively shared with E! News. "I was one of those moms when I had my daughter, Carmella. There are so many things you can't prepare for and your heart feels like it breaks over and over and over. We get so, so strong, but for a little while, we are very fragile. This is a song just for those mamas. I want them to feel seen and held, especially on Mother's Day."

"Mothers" will be featured on Christina's third studio album, due out June 24. The singer describes her latest project, which debuts nearly nine years since the release of Head or Heart in 2013, as her most emotional work yet.