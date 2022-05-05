JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Back Together With Ex Kylie Prew

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

JoJo Siwa wasn't kidding when she sang that she'll come back like a boomerang!

More than six months after breaking up with Kylie Prew, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star confirmed that she and her girlfriend are giving their relationship another shot. On May 5, JoJo shared two Instagram photos of the couple posing in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, writing in the caption, "If you love something let it go, if it comes back….[heart emoji]."

One snap shows the 18-year-old giving Kylie a kiss on the cheek, while the pair are pictured in the middle of a silly moment in the other image.

The shots appeared to be taken from a recent trip to the Magic Kingdom inside the Florida-based amusement park, where the two were joined by JoJo's parents Jessalynn and Tom as well as her brother Jayden.

In a group shot posted by Tom on May 4, which also featured dancer Ezra Sosa and Jayden's girlfriend Abbie Crandall, JoJo and Kylie can be seen smiling alongside the family. The patriarch captioned the pic, "What a Magical Day."