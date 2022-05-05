JoJo Siwa Confirms She's Back Together With Ex Kylie Prew

Six months after their breakup, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she is dating Kylie Prew once again with a sweet photo. See the pic from their "magical" day.

JoJo Siwa wasn't kidding when she sang that she'll come back like a boomerang!

More than six months after breaking up with Kylie Prew, the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star confirmed that she and her girlfriend are giving their relationship another shot. On May 5, JoJo shared two Instagram photos of the couple posing in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World, writing in the caption, "If you love something let it go, if it comes back….[heart emoji]."

One snap shows the 18-year-old giving Kylie a kiss on the cheek, while the pair are pictured in the middle of a silly moment in the other image.

The shots appeared to be taken from a recent trip to the Magic Kingdom inside the Florida-based amusement park, where the two were joined by JoJo's parents Jessalynn and Tom as well as her brother Jayden.

In a group shot posted by Tom on May 4, which also featured dancer Ezra Sosa and Jayden's girlfriend Abbie Crandall, JoJo and Kylie can be seen smiling alongside the family. The patriarch captioned the pic, "What a Magical Day."

Last October, a source confirmed to E! News that JoJo and Kylie had split after nine months of dating. The following month, the Dance Moms alum told Paris Hilton during an episode of the This Is Paris podcast that she was still quite close with her ex, calling Kylie "my best friend."

"I'm really lucky that I didn't lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don't have to end," she noted. "I'm really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times—and nothing bad happened. It just is the definition of the cheesy saying of 'right person, wrong time.'"

By March, JoJo was no longer single, revealing on the Rachel Uncensored Podcast that she was a "loyal lady" without naming her partner. Reconciliation rumors started swirling in April when JoJo made a mention that she was in a long-distance relationship—something she and Kylie were in when they were dating.

"I'm very, very happy," she told E! News last month. "I am lucky to be in love. I think love is a very special thing that sometimes can be taken for granted. And I'm very lucky to have unconditional love." 

