Andie MacDowell's Daughter Rainey Qualley Debuts Romance With Bill Pullman's Son Lewis Pullman

Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley and Bill Pullman’s Son Lewis Pullman made a joint red carpet appearance at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere. See more celeb kids who've dated each other.

First comes Groundhog Day, then comes Independence Day, then comes a '90s celebrity offspring romance.

On May 4, Andie MacDowell's daughter Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman, the son of Bill Pullman, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego, Calif.

Lewis, 29, plays a pilot trainee alongside returning star Tom Cruise in the sequel to the iconic '80s film, which is set for release May 27. He and Rainey, 32, have been dating since September 2020, per her Instagram.

Lewis' mom is Tamara Hurwitz, wife of Independence Day's very own President Whitmore. Lewis is the youngest of Bill and Tamara's three kids. Rainey's dad is Groundhog Day star Andie's ex-husband, Paul Qualley, and she is the second-eldest of three children, including Fosse/Verdon actress Margaret Qualley.

Before starring in Top Gun: Maverick, Lewis played Major Major in the George Clooney-produced Hulu miniseries Catch-22. Rainey is also an actress but is known more as a singer who goes by the name Rainsford. In 2018, she appeared as herself in Ocean's Eight.

She has occasionally shared pics of Lewis on her Instagram. Last January, she paid tribute to him on his birthday, writing, "It's my baby's birthday! I love him I love him I love him!"

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

See photos of celebrity kids who have dated each other:

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rainey Qualley and Lewis Pullman

The daughter of Andie MacDowell and son of Bill Pullman began dating in September 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Lewis, in May 2022.

Instagram
Iris Apatow and Ryder Robinson

Raise your hand if this romance makes you feel old.

Kate Hudson's eldest child with ex Chris Robinson and the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann went IG official with their relationship in February, looking loved up in a series of social media snaps posted on Valentine's Day.

Captioned simply with a head heart emoji, Ryder, 18, shared a pic on Instagram of the two smiling together from inside a restaurant. In another pic, he planted a kiss on 19-year-old Iris' cheek as she hugged him.

Kate seemed overjoyed by her son's budding relationship, writing "Sweets" in the comments section alongside a pink double heart emoji.

Iris' family also seems to support the coupling, as Leslie commented with three red heart emojis while her sister, Euphoria actress Maude Apatow, wrote "So cute."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Riley Hawk and Francis Bean Cobain

Coolest couple ever?

Taking to Instagram in February, Frances Bean—the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobainconfirmed her romance with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk's son. 
 
"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the 29-year-old captioned a series of photos. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

Some of that joy clearly came from Riley, as the gallery included shows of him sitting in front of a Christmas tree holding a dog in an adorable Santa outfit and again snuggled up with Frances on a yacht with his dad and Tony's fourth wife, Catherine.

News of their relationship comes nearly six years after Frances split from husband Isaiah Silva, whom she married in 2014. The exes officially finalized their divorce in  2018.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

She said "Oui oui"!

The Emily in Paris star, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, married the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen in September 2021 after two years of dating.

Lily confirmed the happy news on Instagram, writing a sweet tribute to the writer and director. 

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," she wrote. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"

Mary, who is now married to Ted Danson, was excited to welcome Lily into the family.

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!! Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other," Mary gushed on Instagram. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."

Instagram
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have more in common than the movies they made together in the 1990s, as the comedy legends' children are in a cute relationship that seems pretty serious.

Eric, 32, and Jasmin, 26, first confirmed their romance on Instagram in July 2021 and are still going strong. 

"Thank you for being such a blessing in my life. I am so fortunate to experience your unconditional love," Eric posted in an Instagram post for the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star's birthday in January. "I pray that God blesses you abundantly as you enter your 26th year. You have made my life better than I ever thought it could be. You embody everything I ever prayed for in a significant other. Keep shining your bright light on the world. I am so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for being the best girlfriend of all time!"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Miley Cyrus and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Back in 2011, Patrick, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, revealed his crush on the former Disney star, telling Details magazine that his eye was "set on Miley."

Three years later, the actor's dream came true when he started casually dating the daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, through the romance fizzled out just six months later.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Meryl Streep now calls the "Uptown Funk" artist son-in-law after he married her daughter in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021.

The stepson of Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones confirmed his marriage to the Mr. Robot actress in an Instagram post in September of that year.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," the English musician wrote, alongside a romantic portrait of their big day. "And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. (and yes, we got married)."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Grace Gummer and Tay Strathairn

Prior to finding love with Mark, Grace was previously married to actor David Strathairn's musician son, with their famous parents actually playing husband and wife in the 1994 film The River Wild.

According to People, citing court filings, the two wed in July 2019 and separated a month later in August, filing for and finalizing their divorce in 2020.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Violet Grey, Darren Gerrish/WireImage for White Company
Sofia Richie and Brooklyn Beckham

Lionel Richie's daughter and the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham were rumored to be dating for several months in late 2016 through early 2017 following his split from Chloe Grace Moretz. He is now engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, while Sofia is dating music executive Elliot Grange.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
Dylan Penn and Steven R. McQueen

After a brief romance with Robert Pattinson, the actress daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright dated the grandson of late screen legend Steve McQueen in 2014.

But the pair broke up after just two months, with a source telling E! News at the time that the chemistry between Dylan and The Vampire Diaries star just "fizzled out."

