Disney+ Reveals 2 New "Heroes in the Making" for Percy Jackson Series

We're not holding out for a hero any longer!
On May 5, Disney+ announced new cast members for its upcoming live action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri will play Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The two join Walker Scobell, who has already been announced as Percy.
Disney+ announced the news on Instagram, with a post saying: "Heroes in the making. ⚡️ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus."
Annabeth is "a true daughter of Athena with a gift for strategy and a curious mind," according to the streamer. "Having spent the last five years at Camp Half-Blood, a demigod training facility, she has little memory of the human world. She trains Percy to survive the mythological world, while he becomes her guide to connect with humanity."
She's got a big job on her hands.
Grover is a satyr—which means he's half human, half goat—who manages to disguise himself as 12-year-old boy. "He cares deeply about others and will put their needs before his own, sometimes at his peril," according to his description. "He and Percy are best friends, and though he's naturally cautious, Grover will always join in a fight to protect his friends."
So what's the backstory on these new Olympians? Detroit-born Sava Jeffries appeared in six episodes of Empire as Lola, the daughter of Olivia Lyon (Raven-Symoné), the ex-wife of Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett). She also starred as Brandi on Rel, alongside Lil Rel Howery.
Simhadri recently appeared in the Disney+ remake Cheaper By The Dozen with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. He's also made guest starring appearances on Will & Grace and SEAL Team.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy, "who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," according to the series' description. "Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus."
The character of Percy was originated in Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson & the Olympians children's book series in 2005. It was adapted into two films—2010's Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters—with Logan Lerman in the titular role.
The Disney+ series will begin production this summer.