Outlander Casts Jamie's Secret Son Ahead of Season 7

Outlander has some fresh family drama on its hands.

Charles Vandervaart has been cast as William Ransom, the secret son of Jamie (Sam Heughan) on the upcoming seventh season of the historical epic.

So who the heck is William? Allow Starz to explain: "Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, is a highly anticipated character from the book series. In season seven, William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies."

To take it even further back, William was conceived on the eve of Geneva Dunsany's wedding to elderly Ludovic Ransom, Eighth Earl of Ellesmere, when Geneva blackmailed Jamie into sleeping with her. Geneva died after complications following William's birth and Lord Ellesmere raised him as his own.

The character of William first appeared on Outlander's third season in 2017 but Jamie remains unaware of their connection—though the signs are starting to show.

The network adds that William may seem like a refined aristocrat but "simmering under the surface is a Highlander's fire." Something tells us this family reunion will be worth watching.