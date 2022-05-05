May 2022 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Roberts, and More

We included these products shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This month, we are reading some great books that have been chosen by Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, Oprah Winfrey, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Chloé Lukasiak, Megan Rapinoe, Tinx, Steph Curry, Raegan Revord, and Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.
May is here, which means it's the perfect time to lounge outside with an enjoyable book. If you have a goal to read more this year, we are right there with you. And, if you're not sure where to start, you are not alone. You can take the guesswork out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
Reese Witherspoon's May 2022 Book Pick
The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
Reese Witherspoon shared, "This week we're reminded of the importance of women's voices being seen and heard. Our May @ReesesBookClub pick, The Dictionary of Lost Words by #PipWilliams is a beautiful exploration of history and the power of language. For anybody who loves words and celebrates them, this subversive story weaves together love, loss and literature in a perfectly lyrical way. I think you'll really like it! PS: I cried… a lot."
Oprah Winfrey's May 2022 Book Pick
Finding Me by Viola Davis
Oprah Winfrey said, "A few months ago, I read 'Finding Me' by @violadavis and it knocked me out. I called her immediately and said we must have it as an @oprahsbookclub pick because everyone will want to get their hands on it and discuss it. We sat on my porch for a rousing chat about it (now available on Netflix), but it's your turn to read it and talk about it with us. So buy your copy TODAY wherever books are sold and join us over at Oprah's Book Club to share your thoughts because honey you might think you know Viola Davis but you do not know Viola Davis until you read her book."
Emma Roberts' May 2022 Book Pick
The Candy Houseby Jennifer Egan
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected this book for May 2022, sharing, "We can't wait for you to pick up a copy and follow along with us."
Jenna Bush Hager's May 2022 Book Pick
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
"This debut novel tells the story of Tova, a nightshift janitor at an aquarium in Washington State. After forming an unexpected—yet remarkable friendship with a giant pacific octopus, Tova is given clues from her new friend that help her uncover the years long disappearance of her son," Jenna Bush Hager shared.
Sarah Jessica Parker's May 2022 Book Pick
Hello, Molly!: A Memoir by Molly Shannon
"I love this book so much that I almost can't yet talk about it," Sarah Jessica Parker posted, elaborating, "I loved it. I love it. Even as I recall it, talk about it to everyone, as I hand my copy over to a colleague at work, I love it more. And I think of that reader, for the first time inside @theofficialsuperstar achingly honest, brilliantly funny, PROFOUNDLY honest, deeply revealing and revelatory memoir and I am jealous. @theofficialsuperstar I'm so proud of you. You have shared so much of yourself for your lucky readers. And I think it should be required reading for all actors/performers and frankly as a parent it inspired."
Natalie Portman's May 2022 Book Pick
Poet Warrior by Joy Harjo
Natalie Portman shared, "I love the way Joy Harjo's Poet Warrior blends poetry and memoir. As the first Native American Poet Laureate, Harjo writes about the significance of our ancestors' stories, and the inspiring ways art and justice can intertwine. I hope you'll join me in reading this month!"
Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles' May 2022 Book Pick
Suite Française Paperback by Irène Némirovsky
Camilla Parker Bowles' book club selected this one for May 2022, sharing, "A stunning story of romance, courage, fear and betrayal, ‘Suite Française' is the work of an already successful author in France during the 1940s: Irène Némirovsky. With the dawn of World War Two, Irène took on her greatest challenge yet: to pen an epic work of fiction which would capture the war exactly as it unfolded around her and in France more widely. Taking inspiration from music, she decided on a suite of five novellas, each charting a different phase and experience of the war. It was to be her ‘War and Peace' - a work of fiction to rival the greatest ever written."
"But tragically, Irène - a Ukrainian Jew - would never finish her masterpiece. She was captured and sent to a concentration camp where she died shortly thereafter. Two novellas and some notes were all that was left behind. In an extraordinary act of courage and foresight, the manuscript was saved by her daughters, and slept quietly for decades in a suitcase until a chance event brought the book to light."
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop May 2022 Book Pick
Little Rabbit by Alyssa Songsiridej
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop recommends this book for this month, sharing, "It's the sexiest book we've read in a long time. The unnamed narrator of Little Rabbit is a young queer woman living in Boston with her roommate, Annie. At an artists' residency in Maine, our narrator (an unpublished writer) meets a man (an established choreographer) two decades older than her. She's repelled by him at first, but after the residency, she finds herself drawn to see a dance performance of his and then into his life, his home in the" Berkshires, his New York City apartment, and his art. Their relationship, their sex, and the way she desires to submit to him both challenge and expand her sense of self.
Steph Curry's May 2022 Book Pick
Portrait of a Thief by Grace D. Li
Steph Curry told Literati readers, "Get hyped for an action adventure novel that feels like a heist movie—while speaking to some interesting realities. In Portrait of a Thief, a Chinese American art history student leads a specialized crew on a high-stakes mission: stealing back Chinese artifacts from western museums. The story delves into complicated questions surrounding the looting of artifacts amid wars and colonization. Author Grace D. Li writes, "art belongs to the creator, not the conqueror." Also within Li's writing is a chance for Chinese Americans to feel more seen. More represented in literature. And to celebrate their cultural identity."
Megan Rapinoe's May 2022 Book Pick
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Megan Rapinoe picked this for her May 2022 Literati selection, sharing, "Sometimes a book settles inside of you and stays there until you face the buried emotions within yourself. Michelle Zauner's memoir does just that, haunting from the first page and well after you finish. In a candid and moving tribute, Zauner shows the power of food, family, grief, and the human need for connection. This memoir speaks brilliantly about finding your identity, the complexity of family, and the beautiful journey of coming home to yourself. I hope you love this one as much I did—but I do suggest keeping a tissue box nearby."
Tinx's May 2022 Book Pick
Life Will be the Death of Me by Chelsea Handler
"This memoir is an authentic look at the force of nature that is Chelsea Handler. We'll get to see a more emotional side of her than we've seen in her other books or on her shows (laced with Chelsea's signature comedic style, of course). And we'll get intimate access to her year of self-discovery and everything she learned from it. When someone else speaks honestly about their life, as Chelsea does here, you find common threads and learn more about yourself, too. This book helped me to take away important lessons about finding meaning in life and what's really important to me. That's what I truly love about reading, and I hope books like this spark similar feelings for you," Tinx shared on Literati.
Chloé Lukasiak's May 2022 Book Pick
The Midnight Bargain by C.L. Polk
Chloé Lukasiak told Literati subscribers, "The Midnight Bargain follows a young woman, Beatrice Clayborn, whose family is on the brink of financial ruin. She must use her position as a single woman to her family's advantage and secure a wealthy husband in order to save them from collapse. But her desires lie elsewhere: she dreams of pursuing magic. She is put in an impossible situation and goes to desperate lengths to save herself. I can't wait to read this book with you all."
Raegan Revord's May 2022 Book Pick
The Ivies by Alexa Donne
"The book pick for May is The Ivies by Alexa Donne," Raegan Revord posted, teasing, "After scholarship student Olivia transferred to an elite boarding school in 10th grade, she knew intelligence and drive wouldn't be enough to get her a full ride to an Ivy League school. So she jumped at the chance to become one of the Ivies, a super competitive clique of girls who use their cunning, social standing, family power, and skills to ensure they snag coveted spots at America's top universities. They systematically target their classmates using the List, where they track competitors to sabotage. But when one of the Ivies turns up dead, Olivia finds herself questioning everything she thought she knew about her friends, classmates, and even her crush, Ethan. The Ivies is Mean Girls trying to get into college, and I loved it! You'll be guessing all the way through as secrets unravel about the dirty deeds of students who "need" to get into the Ivy school of their dreams. When the killers motive was revealed, I was shocked!!"
