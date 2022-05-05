Fiancée of AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Says He Is Paralyzed After Near-Fatal Accident

Jonathan Goodwin’s fiancée said he’s now paralyzed after he suffered a near-fatal accident while on set for AGT: Extreme. Find out why she said Jonathan remains "positive and upbeat."

Watch: "AGT: Extreme" Star Speaks Out on Near-Fatal Accident

The fiancée of stuntman Jonathan Goodwin has shared a new update about his condition following his near-fatal accident while on set for America's Got Talent: Extreme in October 2021.

"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," Amanda Abbington said on the May 2 episode of the Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner podcast. "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Jonathan was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 14, 2021, to undergo surgery after he sustained multiple injuries while rehearsing a daredevil stunt for NBC's America's Got Talent: Extreme.

At the time, sources told TMZ that Jonathan was hanging upside down in the air while wearing a straitjacket. The goal was for the stuntman to free himself while two cars (also suspended in the air) swung back and forth on either side of him. However, the cars collided causing an explosion with Jonathan caught in the middle. He fell to the ground and hit his head, rendering him unconscious. Jonathan later became responsive and was airlifted to the hospital.

Reflecting on the devastating accident, Amanda revealed that Jonathan "nearly died" twice.

"The crash mat wasn't moved and so he fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died," Amanda said. "And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."

Days after his hospitalization, Jonathan shared a selfie to Instagram from his hospital bed.

"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing," Jonathan wrote, later adding, "To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space."

Instagram

Amanda noted that despite all he has lived through, Jonathan has maintained his positivity. She referred to him as "just liquid sunshine."

"You would never believe for one moment that he's been through that," Amanda said. "He's so positive and upbeat and so strong like his courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like."

Jonathan took to Instagram on May 3 to share a photo in his wheelchair with his dog.

"6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn't see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels," Jonathan wrote. "A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I'm very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

