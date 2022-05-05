Beyoncé Marks New Career Milestone With First-Ever Daytime Emmy Nomination

Watch : Beyonce Anxiety Rumors: Tina Knowles-Lawson Weighs In

Queen Bey continues to reign supreme.

Beyoncé just nabbed her first-ever Daytime Emmy nomination for the theme song she performed for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson's new Facebook talk show, Talks With Mama Tina.

The song—which is nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category—will go head-to-head against The Young and the Restless tunes "Grateful For It All" and "Next To You" at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, which is set to air on CBS on June 24.

The "Crazy in Love" singer isn't the only one in her family who was featured on the track. Her three children—10-year-old Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who she shares with husband Jay-Z—opened up the song, saying, "Let's talk about it, grandma!"

Last December, Tina announced that she was starting her own Facebook talk show to hold conversations with stars and their mothers.

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," she wrote at the time.