All the TV Premieres You Don’t Want to Miss

From Stranger Things to Obi-Wan Kenobi, we have some great TV heading to our small screens. Check out the premiere dates here so that you don't miss them!

By Jillian Fabiano May 05, 2022 9:09 PMTags
TVEwan McGregorDisneyHayden ChristensenStar WarsCelebritiesNetflixStranger ThingsJoe Alwyn
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Find a comfy spot on your coach: you're gonna be there for a while.

With so many great TV shows coming up, it's hard to keep track of them all. But luckily for you, we compiled a handy dandy list to help you plan out your binge-watching schedule—no need to thank us.

And this may be one of the best months for TV. Starting off with Conversations with Friends on May 15, Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane and Jemima Kirk star in the new drama series based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series follows a 21–year–old college student named Frances (Alison) as she navigates a series of relationships and is forced her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Oof, sounds like it could be a cruel summer spring for her! (Sorry Joe, we had to.)

Then before you know it, on May 27, part one of Stranger Things' season four heads to Netflix. That same day, the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series—starring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregormakes its way to Disney+.

Talk about a double whammy!

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

And if those series sound exciting, there's much more where that came from! 

Keep reading to find out all of the premiere dates you don't want to miss. 

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

FX
Breeders (FX) - May 9

The third season of Breeders returns in May.

HBO MAX
Hacks (HBO Max) - May 12

Get ready to laugh, because Hacks is returning May 12.

Netflix
Bling Empire (Netflix) - May 13

Dorothy Wang and Mimi Morris join the cast for season two.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu) - May 15

The series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu in May.

Macall B. Polay/HBO
The Time Traveler's Wife (HBO) - May 15

The TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife hits HBO this May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Netflix
Love on the Spectrum U.S (Netflix) - May 18

The U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum premieres May 18 on Netflix.

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share "Blessing" Amid IVF Journey

2

Dakota Johnson's 2022 Met Gala Look Is 50 Shades of Fabulous

3
Update!

Shocking Moments From Amber Heard’s Testimony During Johnny Depp Trial

4

See North & Penelope Celebrate Jessica Simpson's Daughter's B-Day

5

How Penelope Disick Reacted to Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Latest News

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Debuts Romance With Bill Pullman's Son

Disney+ Reveals 2 New "Heroes in the Making" for Percy Jackson

Outlander Casts Jamie's Son Ahead of Season 7

12 Cheap Things From Target You’ll Never Want To Travel Without

Michael Phelps Says Wife Helped Him Through Mental Health Struggles

May 2022 Book Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After Accident