Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany and Son Kai Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Jennifer Connelly didn't fly solo at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

The actress, who plays Penny Benjamin alongside returning star Tom Cruise's Maverick in the sequel, brought along her husband Paul Bettany and her son Kai Dugan, 24, to the red carpet event in San Diego, Calif. on May 4.

Kai, 24, is Jennifer's eldest child, from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan. The actress, 51, also shares two children with Paul—son Stellan Bettany, 18, and daughter Agnes Lark Bettany. The Top Gun: Maverick star and WandaVision actor rarely bring their kids to public events. This marked the first time Kai has attended one since 2013.

Both Jennifer and Paul, 50, shared on Instagram images of themselves with Kai at the premiere. The actor captioned his post, "Went to the movies last night with my Son and the Mrs @jennifer.connelly who you should follow - she's more fun than me. #topgunmaverick."