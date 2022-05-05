Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate a “Blessing” Amid IVF Struggles

Watch : Celebs Who Have Shared Infertility Struggles: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking a promising step on their IVF journey.

On the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, the couple, who got engaged in October, shared their excitement about reaching a new stage in their fertility journey.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained, "We are super excited because it's the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments."

During a discussion with Travis, Kourtney described the moment as a "blessing," especially since "the last two times we tried, we weren't able to get to this phase." Kourtney has previously described the difficulties and side effects she's encountered so far during IVF.

Kourtney and Travis were then seen attending an appointment with their doctor, Dr. Wood, who explained that Kourtney had one promising ovarian follicle that they could use to move forward with the process.

The doctor added, "We have many good babies from one good follicle, so hopefully it'll be high quality and [result in] a normal embryo."