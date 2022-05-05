Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate a “Blessing” Amid IVF Struggles

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their excitement about reaching a new stage on their fertility journey six months after starting the process. Learn more below.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking a promising step on their IVF journey.

On the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, the couple, who got engaged in October, shared their excitement about reaching a new stage in their fertility journey.  

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained, "We are super excited because it's the first time we have made it to an egg retrieval in six months of doing fertility treatments."  

During a discussion with Travis, Kourtney described the moment as a "blessing," especially since "the last two times we tried, we weren't able to get to this phase." Kourtney has previously described the difficulties and side effects she's encountered so far during IVF.

Kourtney and Travis were then seen attending an appointment with their doctor, Dr. Wood, who explained that Kourtney had one promising ovarian follicle that they could use to move forward with the process. 

The doctor added, "We have many good babies from one good follicle, so hopefully it'll be high quality and [result in] a normal embryo." 

The good news was all that Kourtney needed to hear to feel optimistic about welcoming a new little one to her and Travis' blended family of six.

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The Poosh founder has three children—Mason, Penelope, and Reign—with her ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of Atiana De La Hoya.  

Kourtney shared, "Even though there's only one follicle that Dr. Wood is really seeing that's standing out, the fact that we even have [one] gives me a lot of hope."  

Travis was equally thrilled about the news. "It's the most exciting thing ever. I'm so happy," he said. "Family is everything to us. To be able to make something together would be just incredible."  

During a confessional, Kourtney explained that she "love[s] being a mom" and wants to share the experience of being a parent with Travis, adding, "I know he's a really, really amazing father. It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him." 

Looking forward to the future, Kourtney listed the next steps of the process, which include retrieving the egg, making an embryo and testing it before "hopefully" implanting it into the uterus and having it become a pregnancy.

"All we need is one good egg," she shared. "Now it's just in God's hands." 

