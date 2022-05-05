How a Difficult Childbirth Gave Supermodel Christy Turlington a New Purpose

For Christy Turlington, running isn't just a hobby.
The supermodel turned maternal health advocate is opening up about how her passion for long-distance running directly correlates with her mission to help mothers around the world.
In an exclusive preview from NBC's Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List special airing May 7, Today's Savannah Guthrie sits down with Turlington to discuss her charity organization Every Mother Counts, which she founded in 2010 with the mission of ensuring safe pregnancies and childbirth for mothers all over the globe.
"You are an avid marathoner. I've even run with you," Guthrie says in the teaser before cutting to a clip of the two stars jogging together.
"I love you, Christy, but this might be the end of the road for me!" Guthrie jokes.
Guthrie continues, "But how does your running match up with your mission?"
Turlington shares, "Distance is a big barrier for women to access care. And so the idea of running 26.2 miles was like, 'Oh, this is a distance that a woman will have to walk or have to be transported.' My mantra became, 'Every mile, every mother.'"
After surviving childbirth complications during the birth of her daughter Grace in 2003, Turlington "learned that hundreds of thousands of women were dying every year because they do not have access to the maternity care that they need," according to the website for Every Mother Counts. "She then dedicated her work to understanding the challenges of and opportunities for improving access to maternity care around the world."
Turlington shares Grace and son Finn with husband Ed Burns.
In addition to Turlington's journey, Inspiring America will also feature remarkable stories from Broadway legend and Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno, Olympians Nathan Chen, Erin Jackson and Mikaela Shiffrin, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell and more.
Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List will air across NBCU News Groups' television and streaming networks on:
NBC at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. MT / 7:30 p.m. PT on Saturday May 7
MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET Saturday May 7
CNBC at 11 p.m. ET Saturday May 7
Telemundo at 12 a.m. ET Sunday, May 8 (Inspirando a América)
Peacock on May 8
(E!, NBC, Peacock, CNBC, Telemundo and MSNBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)