How a Difficult Childbirth Gave Supermodel Christy Turlington a New Purpose

Watch : Christy Turlington on Inspiring "Every Mile, Every Mother" Mantra

For Christy Turlington, running isn't just a hobby.

The supermodel turned maternal health advocate is opening up about how her passion for long-distance running directly correlates with her mission to help mothers around the world.

In an exclusive preview from NBC's Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List special airing May 7, Today's Savannah Guthrie sits down with Turlington to discuss her charity organization Every Mother Counts, which she founded in 2010 with the mission of ensuring safe pregnancies and childbirth for mothers all over the globe.

"You are an avid marathoner. I've even run with you," Guthrie says in the teaser before cutting to a clip of the two stars jogging together.

"I love you, Christy, but this might be the end of the road for me!" Guthrie jokes.

Guthrie continues, "But how does your running match up with your mission?"

Turlington shares, "Distance is a big barrier for women to access care. And so the idea of running 26.2 miles was like, 'Oh, this is a distance that a woman will have to walk or have to be transported.' My mantra became, 'Every mile, every mother.'"