Alicia Silverstone Shares What's In Her Kitchen

We interviewed Alicia Silverstone because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The kitchen is such a special place in many homes. Alicia Silverstone explained, "The kitchen is the heart of your home. It is where you nourish your family and get all the energy you need to be your best self. Your kitchen is your medicine cabinet, and it is the most important room, because it's where you make decisions about your wellness. It can also be a meditative space which does wonders for your mind, body, and soul." The Real Heal podcast host shared her must-shop kitchen essentials in an interview with E! readers.

From game-changing gadgets, to environmentally conscious must-haves, Alicia's picks are incredibly useful and budget-friendly. If you want to turn your kitchen into your favorite room in the house, check out Alicia's product recommendations.