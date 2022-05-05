You May Have Missed Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala Run-In

Watch : BEST Met Gala 2022 Moments: Hailey Bieber, Kris Jenner & More

It seems there are no sour feelings between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

The "brutal" singer was photographed next to Sabrina inside the 2022 Met Gala, as seen in a pic shared on Vogue's Instagram on May 4. The outlet published several "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" Met Gala moments, including a photo of Olivia, 19, seemingly chatting with Sabrina, 22, who are both rumored to have previously dated Disney+ actor Joshua Bassett.

The rare sighting did not go unnoticed by fans, who fled to the comment section to address the matter.

One user wrote, "IS OLIVIA RODRIGO TALKING TO SABRINA CARPENTER???????????" Another added, "Olivia and sabrina OMGGGG."

While it may have just been a casual conversation amongst two artists, fans may remember the headline-making "love triangle" that allegedly involved Sabrina, Olivia and Joshua.

Olivia and Joshua—who were co-stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—sparked romance rumors two years ago. And although they never confirmed their relationship, fans speculated the two dated and then eventually split when Olivia referenced a "failed relationship" in a TikTok shared in August 2020.