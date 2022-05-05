You May Have Missed Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala Run-In

In an Instagram photo shared by Vogue, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were seemingly spotted chatting with one another at the 2022 Met Gala. See their unexpected run-in.

By Kelly Gilmore May 05, 2022 5:23 PMTags
Met GalaCelebritiesSabrina CarpenterOlivia Rodrigo
It seems there are no sour feelings between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

The "brutal" singer was photographed next to Sabrina inside the 2022 Met Gala, as seen in a pic shared on Vogue's Instagram on May 4. The outlet published several "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" Met Gala moments, including a photo of Olivia, 19, seemingly chatting with Sabrina, 22, who are both rumored to have previously dated Disney+ actor Joshua Bassett.

The rare sighting did not go unnoticed by fans, who fled to the comment section to address the matter.

One user wrote, "IS OLIVIA RODRIGO TALKING TO SABRINA CARPENTER???????????" Another added, "Olivia and sabrina OMGGGG."

While it may have just been a casual conversation amongst two artists, fans may remember the headline-making "love triangle" that allegedly involved Sabrina, Olivia and Joshua.

Olivia and Joshua—who were co-stars in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—sparked romance rumors two years ago. And although they never confirmed their relationship, fans speculated the two dated and then eventually split when Olivia referenced a "failed relationship" in a TikTok shared in August 2020.

Flash forward to January 2021, when Olivia released her smash hit "drivers license." Fans guessed that the heartbreak anthem was written about her breakup with Joshua, though the singer has kept quiet on sharing the real story that inspired it.

"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about," she shared in a January 2021 interview with Billboard, "but to me, that's really the least important part of the song."

She added, "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is and I think everything else is not important."

Sinna Nasseri/Vogue

Some of the lyrics in "drivers license" have some very specific descriptors about a "blonde girl" who is "so much older" than Olivia, which fans have taken to mean Sabrina.

Sabrina then released a song titled "Skin" in January 2021, with eyebrow-raising lyrics that were seemingly directed at Olivia's song.

"Maybe you didn't mean it," she sang. "Maybe blonde was the only rhyme."

After all that was said and done, Joshua touched on the love triangle rumors in a June 2021 interview with GQ.

"[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia," he said. "Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

