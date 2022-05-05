Cara Delevingne to Play Selena Gomez’s Love Interest in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Mabel has a new love interest in season two of Only Murders in the Building.
Series showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman shared that Selena Gomez's character will meet Alice, an art gallery owner played by Cara Delevingne, in the highly anticipated new season, returning this summer. According to Hoffman, Alice will help Mabel get "in touch with a side of herself she's been somewhat neglecting since the show began."
Hoffman is excited for fans to see Cara and Selena bring this romance to life, telling Vanity Fair, "It's a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, 'Oh, someone's opening someone's world.'"
He noted that Cara and Selena's friendship behind the scenes adds to their on-screen chemistry, saying it was "amazing" to see them acting together.
However, Mabel's sidekicks Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) aren't as delighted to see their friend dating Alice. Hoffman shared that things will get "a little bit rough" when the men attend a party thrown by Mabel.
In addition to sharing key details about Cara's character, Hoffman revealed that Amy Schumer is playing a "slightly unbearable version of herself." The comedienne will take up residence in the Arconia's penthouse, formerly occupied by Sting in season one.
But Amy isn't entirely welcome at the apartment building. She finds herself accused of stealing a painting owned by Shirley MacLaine's character, who is simply described as Bunny's grieving mother (Hoffman was cryptic about her role since the character is central to this season's mystery.) Oliver intervenes in the feud that transpires between Amy and Bunny's mom, insisting in episode two, "Amy Schumer is not a thief!"
Amy continues to ruffle feathers when she says that she wants to adapt Mabel, Charles and Oliver's podcast into a series, with the hopes of starring as "a feminist antihero version told from the perspective of Jan, the season-one murderer played by Amy Ryan."
However, before she can begin writing on the show, she tells the gang that they need to clear their names after Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was found dead in Mabel's apartment.
But will Mabel be able to prove her innocence? And is she actually innocent? Find out when season two of Only Murders in the Building premieres June 28 on Hulu.