Justin Timberlake's Birthday Surprise for Jessica Biel Proves She's the Music of His Heart

Justin Timberlake has got this feeling inside his bones: It’s his love for Jessica Biel! And for her 40th birthday in March, the singer pulled off a surprise that the actress will never forget.

Forget just singing "Happy Birthday." 

Justin Timberlake performed a whole range of hits for Jessica Biel during a sweet concert in honor of her 40th birthday in March.

"He did surprise me," the actress said on the May 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "He threw me such an amazing, amazing party and he flew his band in and he performed for me. I mean, look, I will go head-to-head with anybody, but I'm his no. 1 fan. I mean, like, who do I want to see on my birthday? It's him and his band. He's my favorite."

So what exactly did the singer include in his set list? "He performed all covers of all songs that made up our time together," Jessica—who is celebrating 10 years of marriage with Justin, 41, this October—shared. "So like everything from Feist to Radiohead to Donny Hathaway to, gosh, it just goes on and on."

And it looks like their kids—Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months—have already inherited some of their dad's musical talent.

"[Silas'] musical interest has always been in, like, orchestras, and symphonies, and movie scores and also EDM. So it's a weird combo," Jessica said. "He wants to be, like, a DJ, and Phinny is the one who has the guitar backwards jamming and drumming. I see musical abilities in both of them, but they're different."

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum said Phineas "won't put these instruments down," noting "he is all day with the guitar and anything can be a drumstick on anything." However, music isn't the boys' only source of excitement.

"Both of our boys never stop," Jessica continued. "I mean, it is constant—it's like running, and jumping off everything and climbing up everything. So both of them have that going on."

Ellen, who is ending her show after 19 seasons, invited Jessica to appear on her final Mother's Day episode, which had an audience full of first-time parents-to-be. At one point, the Candy star recalled the best piece of advice she received before she welcomed her first child.  

"I was feeling so overwhelmed by all the different advice—you guys are probably getting, you know, advice from everybody on the street—and somebody said, 'Take it easy because everyone who's giving you that advice had no idea what they were doing either. So, you're going to be fine. Just go with your gut,'" Jessica said. "And I felt, like, such a relief to go, 'OK, I don't have to take everybody's advice because it's not necessarily going to work for me, it's not necessarily going to work for my baby.'"

