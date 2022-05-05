You’ll Bend the Knee to This Trailer for the Game of Thrones Spin-Off

HBO released the long-awaited first trailer for the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon. Watch it here!

Winter House of the Dragon is coming! 

Ahead of its August 21 premiere, HBO released the first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series on May 5, and it was certainly worth the wait. The series—which is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood"— is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. "The Sea Snake."

The trailer opens, posing the question: "What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?"

As the clip continues, Rickard Stark Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon promise "to be faithful to King Viserys and to his named heir Princess Rhaenyra."

Though the Princess is the named heir, she knows all too well that "men would sooner put the realm to the torch, than see a woman ascend the iron throne." 

The intense trailer continues with many swords, a dragon egg and none other than a fire-breathing dragon.

But we won't drag-on forever, keep reading to meet the House of the Dragon characters.

HBO
Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

King Viserys Targaryen was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

HBO
Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

HBO
Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

HBO
Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

The king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

HBO
Lord Corlys Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Played by Steve Toussaint, Lord Corlys Velaryon is Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As "The Sea Snake," the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Princess Rhaenys, played by Eve Best, is a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Queen Who Never Was" was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

HBO
Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

HBO
Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

She who came to Westeros with nothing and has been sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted... but instead she rose to become the most trusted -- and most unlikely -- ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

HBO
Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

