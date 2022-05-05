Here’s How Scott Disick Reacted to Hearing About Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA, Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

During the show, Khloe explained that Kourtney's kids weren't invited because they were "too young."

"[The kids] didn't understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there and they weren't there," Scott said. "Hopefully they're invited to the wedding…[Penelope] would've been ecstatic. We're acting like the place is 10 hours away."

Penelope later broke down in tears after learning about her mom's engagement news over FaceTime. It's part of a larger worry that Scott shared about losing the family dynamic they once had.

"I just don't want to be pushed out of family affairs that include the kids and things that we normally would do," he said. "I definitely think Kourtney and I need to speak about certain things that she doesn't really want to. We'll get there. We always do."

In a separate confessional, Kourtney shared that while she finds Scott's acceptance of her relationship with Travis "important" for their children, he's not the only deciding factor when it comes to her future.

"I'm sensitive to [Scott] and his feelings," she explained. "I communicate with him about the kids and I make sure that he's good, but beyond that, I just got engaged and I want to be happy and be in the moment. I just don't think that this moment is about Scott."