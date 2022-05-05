Hoda Kotb’s Early Mother’s Day Gift From Her Daughters Will Make Your Heart Melt

Today anchor Hoda Kotb got emotional after she received an adorable early Mother’s Day surprise from her daughters Haley and Hope.

Hoda Kotb is feeling the Mother's Day love early. 

The Today anchor, 57, shared a video of the heartwarming moment her daughters—Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman—surprised her with an early Mother's Day surprise. 

"If you look ahead, there's a special note that will be on one stair," Haley said in the May 4 Instagram video. As the girls and Hoda made their way down the stairs, the NBC correspondent found a handwritten note reading, "Happy Mother's Day Mom."

An emotional Hoda was then serenaded by Haley and Hope with a rendition of "Happy Mother's Day to You" to the tune of "Happy Birthday." Next, the sisters showed their mom gifts that they had waiting for her on the dining table, complete with two cups of coffee and water, a snow globe and portraits of the two girls. Hope also handed her mom a pack of raisins. 

Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

"Oh, thank you," Hoda said in the clip. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Keep scrolling to see more adorable moments of Hoda and her girls. 

Instagram
Mother's Day Surprise

Hoda got emotional as Haley and Hope surprised her with an early Mother's Day gift.

Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

Joined by her siblings Hala and Adel, nieces Hannah and Ella, mom Sami, daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine and fiancé Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb described the celebration as "my kinda birthday."

I <3 NY

Hoda enjoys a day with her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine around New York City together.

Queens of Halloween

Another Halloween in the books! Hoda and her first daughter spend their another Halloween together as their Sesame Street alter egos.

Family Forever

The Today show momma spends time with her own mom (and Haley's grandma!) in this cute group shot on Halloween 2019.

Party Time

The host shared this pic of her and her little one at a Sesame Street party in Oct. 2019.

Suns Out, Funs Out

The daytime talk show host spends a day splashing around the beach in Aug. 2019.

Gift for Mama

Haley Joy looks cute as a button celebrating her mom's 55th birthday this past August.

Instagram
Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off Haley feeding her newborn Hope.

Instagram
Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

Instagram
A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Instagram
Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Instagram
Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Instagram
Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Instagram
Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Instagram
Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Instagram
Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Instagram
Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Instagram
Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Instagram
Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Instagram
Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Instagram
Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Instagram
Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Instagram
Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Instagram
Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Instagram
Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Instagram
Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Instagram
Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

photos
Hoda Kotb's Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

