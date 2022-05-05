La La Anthony Confesses She's Not the "Most Confident" About Finding Love After Carmelo Anthony Split

La La Anthony is wearing her heart on her sleeve.
Almost a year after filing for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, the TV personality shared her thoughts on finding love again in the future.
"I do hope that I'll find love again one day," she told Charlamagne Tha God on the May 5 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's Emerging Hollywood series. "I can't necessarily say I'm the most confident about it. Sometimes I'm like, 'Maybe it's just not in the cards for me.' And everyone's like, 'What are you talking about?' I just feel like, you know, maybe an incredible son, an incredible career, is like, that's for me. And maybe it's just not going to be, like, this incredible love."
Still, her pals, including Ciara, have told her not to give up hope. "People are like, 'You can't say that. Words have power," La La said. "You got Ciara over here, one of my best friends, like, 'No, you need to pray the exact kind of man you want! You need to pray!'"
But if she doesn't find the one, that's perfectly fine with La La. "And I do pray and I definitely pray that it will happen," she continued. "But I'm also at a place where if it doesn't, it doesn't."
La La filed for divorce from Carmelo in June after almost 11 years of marriage. Although, the Power star and the basketball player, who share 15-year-old son Kiyan, have been broken up for years.
"To a lot of people, it feels like this single thing is new. Like, it's been years now that we've separated and stuff, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it," La La said during an October episode of The Angie Martinez Show. "I still have my moments, but for the most part, I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find, you know, the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case. I already went through it. I already went through that part."
La La shared she was in a "bad" place emotionally after the split, noting "that s--t hit me really hard" and "came out of nowhere." But with time, she was able to heal. "It's time," La La said. "It's finding love and passion in other things. For me, it's my son and work. So, I go headfirst into that. Stay busy. It's time. It's therapy."
As for whether she'd ever tie the knot again, La La said she didn't think so. "Marriage, I don't think I could do that ever again," she said earlier in her talk with Angie. "I mean, some, like, amazing person would have to come. I don't see that happening again. But I don't know what God has in store for me. And I'm just living and taking care of my son and whatever is supposed to be will be."