Sandra Oh Shares Killing Eve’s Alternate Ending

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Sandra Oh had a different ending in mind for the final season of Killing Eve, but it was still pretty, uh, killer.

While the final outing of the BBC series saw Villanelle (Jodie Comer) meet her death—an ending that angered fans, to say the least—Oh originally thought that they'd take the season four finale in a much different direction. She recalls telling season four show writer Laura Neal that it should end with Eve dying, explaining to Deadline, "I thought that would be the strongest and the most interesting."

After all, the show is called Killing Eve and Oh felt that was the path Eve was going down at the end of season three. "Eve was starting to get into, like, a nihilistic place," she explained, "and we're like, ‘Let's just continue that line and go straight into it.'"

However, Oh and Neal's conversation took place before the pandemic prompted a shutdown on production, vastly changing the writers' thoughts on how the story should end. "They came to me, and they said, ‘We can't do it. We need to change it… Eve needs to live,'" adding that the writers realized her character is "the everywoman."