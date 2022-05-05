Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Being “Teachable” Amid Met Gala Criticism

Watch : Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet

Kim Kardashian is taking the opportunity to listen and learn.

After receiving backlash for revealing that she lost 16-pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala, the SKIMS CEO shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories about being willing to learn.

The May 4 post read, "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right."

Kim's message comes days after she received criticism for sharing that she spent weeks on a no-carb, no-sugar diet to achieve her Met Gala look. While on the red carpet, the reality star also told Vogue that in order to fit into Marilyn's Bob Mackie-designed dress, she ran on the treadmill, wore a sauna suit two times a day and largely just ate clean veggies and protein.

Though her diet was strict, Kim told the publication, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

Still, the Kardashians star's weight-loss revelation was met with criticism from several people, including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, who said it was "so wrong" and "so f----d on 100s of levels."