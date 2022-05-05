Why Khloe Kardashian Had Been "Hopeful" for Her Future With Tristan Thompson After 2021 Breakup

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's REACTION to Tristan's Paternity Confession

For years, fans have followed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's ups and downs.

And on the latest episode of The Kardashians, viewers looked back at a time when the reality star and the basketball player were trying to give their relationship another go.

In the episode, which dropped on Hulu May 5, Tristan had flown back to Los Angeles after being away for work to be there for Travis Barker's proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, which took place in October. As fans will recall, Tristan and Khloe had split in the spring of 2021. But in the episode, Khloe seemed optimistic about their future.

"We're good. We're actually in a really good place. We just got back together," she said during a confessional. "He's been going to therapy a lot. There's just been a lot of effort on his part.

The episode also showed Khloe and Tristan hanging out at home with their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. "It's so fun when Tristan's here," the Good American mogul continued. "I mean, he's a great father. True has her routines and she loves having them with both of her parents, and it's so great to see that joy on her face."