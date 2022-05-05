Was That Really Billy Magnussen Dancing in Made for Love? He Says...

Watch : Billy Magnussen Says Dancing in Made for Love Was "Really Fun"

Billy Magnussen just proved he is a triple threat.

In the third episode of Made for Love's second season, Magnussen—who previously showed off his singing chops in 2014's Into the Woods film—and co-star Cristin Milioti performed a pretty impressive dance number, which included a straddle jump and a perfectly timed nose kiss. And, before you ask, yes, that really was Magnussen jumping high in the air.

In fact, he happily confirmed this tidbit during an exclusive interview with E! News. "Yeah, [that's] me doing those kicks," he explained. "You know, I went to North Carolina School of the Arts and I love dancing. Actually, I have a dream of performing at the Baryshnikov Center in New York."

According to Magnussen, he and Milioti collaborated with a Broadway choreographer on the routine, adding, "We created the dance ourselves as we did it."

What's even more impressive? The routine featured in the episode isn't even the whole number.