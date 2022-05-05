Exclusive

Was That Really Billy Magnussen Dancing in Made for Love? He Says...

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Made for Love star Billy Magnussen revealed how that impressive dance number came to be and weighed in on his character's questionable decisions.

Billy Magnussen just proved he is a triple threat.

In the third episode of Made for Love's second season, Magnussen—who previously showed off his singing chops in 2014's Into the Woods film—and co-star Cristin Milioti performed a pretty impressive dance number, which included a straddle jump and a perfectly timed nose kiss. And, before you ask, yes, that really was Magnussen jumping high in the air.

In fact, he happily confirmed this tidbit during an exclusive interview with E! News. "Yeah, [that's] me doing those kicks," he explained. "You know, I went to North Carolina School of the Arts and I love dancing. Actually, I have a dream of performing at the Baryshnikov Center in New York."

According to Magnussen, he and Milioti collaborated with a Broadway choreographer on the routine, adding, "We created the dance ourselves as we did it."

What's even more impressive? The routine featured in the episode isn't even the whole number.

"I wish you guys got to see the whole thing," he said. "There was a lot more, but like, in TV, everything's cut."

While the dance number was a joy to film, the purpose it served in the dark-comedy was actually quite depressing. As viewers saw in the first two episodes of season two, Magnussen's tech billionaire character Byron Gogol finally removed the chip from his wife Hazel (Milioti's) head, only to upload their consciousnesses into an artificially intelligent void.

In turn, this move seemed to create AI versions of Byron and Hazel, who are eager to step out into the real world.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max

On Byron's questionable decision, Magnussen noted, "I don't think he's doing something bad in his opinion."

"The beautiful part about this TV show is that I don't know if anyone's ever right or wrong in a relationship," he added. "It's just a difference of opinions."

For more of Magnussen, catch Made for Love's new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.

