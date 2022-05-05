Selling Sunset Reunion First Look: Jason Oppenheim Tears Up Over Chrishell Stause Break-Up

The Oppenheim Group has us in our feelings.
In this exclusive clip from the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion, premiering May 6, Jason Oppenheim breaks down while discussing the end of his relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause.
When asked if their relationship was purely for the cameras, Jason balked at the idea.
"I hesitate to answer that question," Jason tells reunion host Tan France. "I don't want to give it any credence. That's like asking me if the Earth is flat. It's a stupid question to me. I don't feel the need to explain to people that…"
At this moment, the usually-stoic Jason begins to choke up, garnering a response from his Oppenheim Group family.
"You're going to make me cry," newest Selling Sunset cast member Chelsea Lazkani says. "I've never seen Jason sad."
Chrishell bites her lip and tries to force away the tears, but they come anyway. She begins to cry as the cast offer Jason hugs and support.
"There's a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult," Jason says after composing himself. "It brought it all back up. It's been a few months, but I'm still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up."
Jason and Chrishell's relationship is a major storyline on season five of Selling Sunset. The two announced they were dating in July 2021, which sent shockwaves through The Oppenheim Group. However, despite a promising start, they announced their break-up in December 2021.
Ultimately, disagreements about having children forced an abrupt end to their potential future.
"Jason was and is my best friend," Chrishell said after the break-up, "and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."
As recently as April, Jason said "I still love her" when discussing Chrishell, which makes his raw emotion at the reunion easy to understand.
The reunion won't be all Kleenex and sob stories, however. In typical Selling Sunset fashion, there will still be plenty of debate about the show's biggest enigma: Christine Quinn!
Christine, who is on the outs with basically everybody at The Oppenheim Group other than Chelsea, is noticeably absent from the reunion. Christine said she missed the taping after testing positive for COVID-19. However, just two days later, Christine was spotted filming a commercial with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.
Her co-stars weren't exactly buying it, as Chrishell posted a meme reading, "The lie detector test determined that was a lie." Oh, Christine. Causing drama even when she's not around!
Catch all of the drama—and crying!—when the Selling Sunset season five reunion premieres May 6 on Netflix. The entire fifth season is available to stream now.